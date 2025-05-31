Philadelphia

Man wanted for car theft, abduction and sexual assault of girl in Philly: Police

Police are still looking for a stolen white 2010 Ford Taurus.

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after police said a 12-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in Philadelphia Friday night.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, officers responded to a radio call for an abduction in progress at Germantown and Erie Avenues.

Police said that upon arrival, officers learned that a white 2010 Ford Taurus had been left running with the keys in the ignition, and a 12-year-old girl was sleeping in the backseat when an unknown individual stole the vehicle and fled.

Then, around 9:53 p.m., police said officers found the young girl matching the description of the victim at Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said that the 12-year-old had been sexually assaulted. She was taken to the hospital by police for evaluation.

Police describe the suspect wanted in connection with this incident as a man with a thin build, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The stolen white 2010 Ford Taurus has not yet been recovered, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3251 or call the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

