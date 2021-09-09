Woman Dies After Vehicles Collide in Philadelphia

Police are searching for one of two vehicles involved in a crash that killed a woman who was walking in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The 65-year-old woman was walking along Comly Street and Harbison Avenue when two vehicles collided at the intersection.

One of the vehicles then struck the woman. The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the area while the second vehicle remained at the scene. They have not yet revealed whether the fleeing vehicle was the same one that struck the woman. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.