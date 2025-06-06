Pennsylvania

Vehicle crashes into emissions test building in Bensalem Township, Pa.

The crash occurred at an emissions test building in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 6.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle crashed into a building at an auto shop in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, Friday morning.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. as emergency crews responded to the crash on Station Avenue and Bristol Pike. The footage shows a vehicle that crashed into an emissions test building at an auto shop business in Bensalem’s Cornwells Heights community.

Crews later towed the vehicle away.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if anyone was seriously injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

