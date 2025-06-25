Delaware

SUV slams into unoccupied day care in Delaware, causes significant damage

Officials said the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV crashed into an occupied day care center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday night, causing significant damage to the building.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the incident happened on June 24, 2025, just before 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Maryland Avenue.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials stated that when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that an SUV had struck a building housing a daycare center, which was unoccupied, causing significant damage to the exterior wall.

Wilmington Fire Department
Wilmington Fire Department

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Wilmington Fire Department
Wilmington Fire Department

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation, officials said.

According to officials, the Wilmington Department of Licenses and Inspections is looking into determining the structural stability of the remaining structure. Meanwhile, Wilmington Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

DelawareWilmington
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us