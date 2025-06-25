SUV slams into unoccupied day care in Delaware, causes significant damage

An SUV crashed into an occupied day care center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday night, causing significant damage to the building.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the incident happened on June 24, 2025, just before 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Maryland Avenue.

Officials stated that when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that an SUV had struck a building housing a daycare center, which was unoccupied, causing significant damage to the exterior wall.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation, officials said.

According to officials, the Wilmington Department of Licenses and Inspections is looking into determining the structural stability of the remaining structure. Meanwhile, Wilmington Police are investigating the cause of the crash.