Vehicle being chased slams into SEPTA bus on Broad Street, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a vehicle crashed into a SEPTA bus along Broad Street in the city's Logan neighborhood shortly after law enforcement officials received a report that a vehicle was being chased and shot at in that area.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, in an incident that happened at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, officers responded to a call about a car being chased and shot at instead found an accident scene near the intersection of Broad and West Rockland streets in the city's Logan section.

Small said that police believe the vehicle that was "being chased and shot at" crashed into a SEPTA bus at some point.

After the crash, Small said all of the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash -- though he was unsure just how many people were in the vehicle at that time.

The bus, he said, was had no passengers on it at the time of the crash, and the driver was uninjured.

Investigators at the scene have not yet found any evidence of a shooting that was reported to police -- no bullet holes or shell casings were in the vehicle that hit the bus -- and, Small said, police are unable to confirm if a shooting had actually occurred prior to the crash.

However, Small said that the incident is still under investigation.