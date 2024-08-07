Vandals set fire to Atlantic County office building, causing ‘significant damage'

County Executive Dennis Levinson announced that on Wednesday, vandals set fire to the Atlantic County office building in Atlantic City, causing significant damage.

According to Levinson, in the early morning hours, a fire set by vandals damaged one of the entrances to the county office building at 1333 Atlantic Avenue.

Levinson said that fires had been set outside the county office building three times within the last week, but Wednesday's fire was the most damaging.

“We have cameras on our buildings and we are reviewing the videotapes in consultation with the county’s Department of Public Safety, Fire Marshal and the County Prosecutor. We have our suspicions as to who is responsible,” Levinson said in a news release. “The fires appear to be deliberate acts of arson.”

Levinson added that the damage has forced the closing of the Bacharach Boulevard employee entrance to the building until further notice.

“We have a duty to protect the safety of our employees, our customers, and our properties. We will investigate and prosecute so these unlawful acts do not go unpunished," Levinson said.