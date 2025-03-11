Vandals spray swastikas, vulgar messages on Pa. elementary school, police say

An investigation is underway after vandals spray painted swastikas and vulgar messages on the building and playground of a Montgomery County elementary school, police said.

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11:50 p.m., two suspects in a red car drove into the parking lot of the Upper Moreland Elementary School on 3980 Orangemans Road in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, according to investigators. The suspects then drove to the back of the school and spray painted swastikas, vulgar words and drawings on the school’s building and playground equipment before leaving the parking lot about 20 minutes later at 12:10 a.m., police said.

Upper Moreland Police released surveillance footage of the suspects’ vehicle which they described as a red sedan with an upper third brake light.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on the suspects, contact Detective Davido by emailing mdavido@uppermoreland.org or calling 215-657-4700.