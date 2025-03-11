Pennsylvania

Vandals spray swastikas, vulgar messages on Pa. elementary school, police say

Police are searching for vandals who spray painted swastikas, vulgar messages on the building and playground of Upper Moreland Elementary School in Hatboro, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after vandals spray painted swastikas and vulgar messages on the building and playground of a Montgomery County elementary school, police said.

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11:50 p.m., two suspects in a red car drove into the parking lot of the Upper Moreland Elementary School on 3980 Orangemans Road in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, according to investigators. The suspects then drove to the back of the school and spray painted swastikas, vulgar words and drawings on the school’s building and playground equipment before leaving the parking lot about 20 minutes later at 12:10 a.m., police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Surveillance photo of the suspects' vehicle

Upper Moreland Police released surveillance footage of the suspects’ vehicle which they described as a red sedan with an upper third brake light.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on the suspects, contact Detective Davido by emailing mdavido@uppermoreland.org or calling 215-657-4700.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us