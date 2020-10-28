Ben Franklin Parkway

Van With Propane Tanks and Torches Inside Found on Ben Franklin Parkway

The van was recovered on the Parkway and 19th Street shortly around 10 p.m. The ATF and the Bomb Squad were both called to the scene to investigate. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police found an abandoned van with propane tanks and torches inside on the Ben Franklin Parkway late Wednesday night. 

No one was inside the van though a witness told police they spotted a man running from the vehicle. 

No injuries have been reported. 

The van was discovered on the first night of a citywide curfew following two days of vandalism and looting after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. Police have not yet revealed whether the discovery of the van is in any way related to the recent unrest. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

