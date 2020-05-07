Van Spotted in Virginia After 13-Year-Old Pa. Boy Drives Away From Home

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old Bucks County boy who drove away from home in a minivan that was last spotted in Virginia.

On May 3 around 3:30 a.m., Kadin Kent Willauer was spotted leaving his home on 2000 John Fries Highway in Milford Township, Pennsylvania. Police said Willauer was driving his parents’ vehicle, a 2016 white Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the Pennsylvania registration JZV0413.

About a half hour later around 4 a.m., Willauer was spotted in the van at a gas station in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County. Surveillance video showed Willauer pumping gas into the van and also changing the license plate to ZGW4969, police said.

Later that day, around 1 p.m., the same minivan was spotted on I-95 southbound in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police have not said if the boy was also spotted behind the wheel or if it was a different driver.

Willauer is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jacket of an unknown color and a black baseball hat.

If you have any information on the boy’s whereabouts, please call Pennsylvania State Police – Dublin at 215-249-9191.