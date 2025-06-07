Philadelphia

Crews working to put out massive fire at vacant building in Philadelphia

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire.

By Neil Fischer and Cherise Lynch

Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire that has heavily damaged a vacant building in West Philadelphia.

NBC10 is on the scene at 48th and Locust early Saturday, June 7, 2025, and multiple crews can be seen working to control the flames and smoke.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A resident in the area told NBC10 that he woke up to sirens driving in the neighborhood and saw flames shooting out of the building.

"The whole building was lit up like a Christmas tree," the neighbor John Neal said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
David Johnson
David Johnson

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire. Officials said no one has been reportedly injured.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Center City Philadelphia May 1

Center City expanding Open Streets program to Midtown Village this summer

Artificial Intelligence 15 hours ago

Atlantic City airport using autonomous vehicles in first of its kind project

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us