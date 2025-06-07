Crews working to put out massive fire at vacant building in Philadelphia

Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire that has heavily damaged a vacant building in West Philadelphia.

NBC10 is on the scene at 48th and Locust early Saturday, June 7, 2025, and multiple crews can be seen working to control the flames and smoke.

A resident in the area told NBC10 that he woke up to sirens driving in the neighborhood and saw flames shooting out of the building.

"The whole building was lit up like a Christmas tree," the neighbor John Neal said.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire. Officials said no one has been reportedly injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.