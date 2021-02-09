Utah

Utah Parents Drop Request to Opt Out of Black History Curriculum

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional

Parents who sought to opt out their children from learning Black History Month curriculum at a charter school in northern Utah have withdrawn their requests.

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional, the Standard-Examiner reported Saturday.

School officials said a few families requested the exemption from the instruction, but declined to say how many or specify the reasons given.

Data from the Utah State Board of Education shows that only three of the academy’s 322 students are Black, while 70% are white.

