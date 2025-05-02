Conshohocken

Caught on camera: Man steals from USPS mailbox outside Conshohocken post office

Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 13, outside the Conshohocken Post Office

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing from a USPS mailbox outside a post office in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

According to the Conshohocken Police Department, during the early morning hours on Sunday, April 13, 2025, surveillance video captured a man stealing mail directly from the mailbox door outside the Conshohocken Post Office.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s with a dark mustache or additional facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, a black Columbia shirt, and a light blue medical mask.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Conshohocken Police Department
Conshohocken Police Department

If you recognize the individual or have information, you are urged to contact Conshohocken Police Detectives at 610-828-4032.

Police are also urging residents to use the indoor mail drop inside the post office to ensure the safety of their mail.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 3 mins ago

Good Samaritans rescue woman from attempted carjacking in NJ, officials say

Philadelphia 50 mins ago

Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of shooting 6 Philly officers

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

ConshohockenPennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us