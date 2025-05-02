Caught on camera: Man steals from USPS mailbox outside Conshohocken post office

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing from a USPS mailbox outside a post office in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

According to the Conshohocken Police Department, during the early morning hours on Sunday, April 13, 2025, surveillance video captured a man stealing mail directly from the mailbox door outside the Conshohocken Post Office.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s with a dark mustache or additional facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, a black Columbia shirt, and a light blue medical mask.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Conshohocken Police Department Conshohocken Police Department

If you recognize the individual or have information, you are urged to contact Conshohocken Police Detectives at 610-828-4032.

Police are also urging residents to use the indoor mail drop inside the post office to ensure the safety of their mail.