New Jersey

Use-of-Force Reports Involving Minors Can Be Public, NJ Court Rules

The Trentonian filed a lawsuit against Ewing Township and Municipal Clerk Kim Macellaro in March 2018

A gavel
AP

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that police reports about the use of force must be made public upon request even if they refer to a minor who has been charged as a delinquent.

Wednesday's ruling by the state Appellate Division handed The Trentonian newspaper a win in its lawsuit against Ewing Township, the paper reported.

The decision follows the township's decision to deny the publication's request for information regarding a Jan. 5, 2018, arrest where an officer manhandled a 16-year-old suspected of stealing a car.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

DOYLESTOWN 2 hours ago

Police Shoot Man During Standoff in Bucks County

fracking 2 hours ago

Fracking Debate Causes Tremors in Battleground Pa.

The newspaper requested the use of forcereport on Jan. 23, 2018,under public records laws. Ewing Township denied the request, citing a New Jersey law that says any law enforcement record concerning juveniles charged as delinquent “shall be strictly safeguarded from public inspection.”

The Trentonian filed a lawsuit against Ewing Township and Municipal Clerk Kim Macellaro in March 2018.

A Mercer County Assignment judge dismissed the original complaint,agreeing with the township's argument.

The newspaper appealed the decision on Aug. 16, 2018.

"We now reverse," Presiding Judge Carmen Alvarez said in the appellate ruling.He said that simply redacting a juvenile's name from the report would guarantee the young person's right to privacy and allowing the report to be released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us