Philly named (yet again) America's most walkable city by USA Today

For the third consecutive year, the City of Brotherly Love has been named the most walkable city to visit in America by USA Today, reaffirming that Philadelphia's walkability remains supreme.

Much of Philadelphia's walkability is thanks to the namesake of the state, William Penn.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city planner envisioned the green spaces, public squares, and grid of streets that comprise Philadelphia’s downtown. Numbered streets run perpendicular north-south and east-west, many named for trees, like Walnut, Locust and Spruce.

There are many ways to take advantage of Philadelphia's walking accolade, from food tours and ghost tours to exploring the rich history the city has to offer, or even just a self-guided tour.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Earning this title for the third consecutive year affirms what we’ve always known: Philadelphia is a city best experienced on foot,” said Angela Val, president & CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “It’s a reflection of how seamlessly our neighborhoods, culture and sense of community connect across the city. That ease of exploration helps visitors feel a deeper connection, and inspires them to return again and again.”

For more information on the best places to walk in Philadelphia, check out Visit Philadelphia.

In 2025 alone, the city was named one of the top 10 U.S. cities for food & drink by Food & Wine, one of America’s top destinations by Tripadvisor, and the best city in America for Street Art (for the second time) by USA Today.