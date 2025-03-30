USA Today readers name Citizens Bank Park as America's best MLB stadium

Citizens Bank Park can already tout being home to the best baseball team in the world -- okay, we are playing favorites with that one, admittedly -- but, now the park has another feather in its cap.

And, while it may be something that fans of the fightins have known for years, it seems USA Today's readers agree.

That's because the newspaper's readership just named Citizens Bank Park as the best overall MLB stadium.

According to the publication, readers were asked to Maybe consider a number of factors into how they selected the winning stadium -- things like best views, food, or atmosphere were considered and readers were allowed to simply pick the stadium where their favorite teams played, as well.

In the end, readers selected Citizens Bank Park as the best considering the park is a top attraction in the area. The publication noted the park's Ashburn Alley as well, calling it "a site that's packed full of local restaurants and baseball-themed interactive displays."

You can see the full list of the top ten MLB stadiums as selected by USA Today readers, here.