Looking for a job? UPS is looking to hire over 4,900 seasonal employees in the Philadelphia area ahead of the holidays.

Nationally, UPS is looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees. The seasonal positions include -- delivery drivers, commercial driver’s license drivers and package handlers.

UPS said hourly pay rates start at $21 per hour for seasonal package handlers and driver helpers. Hourly pay for seasonal driver jobs begin at $23 per hour.

The company claims the digital application process now takes just 20 minutes -- from filling out the online application to receving a job offer. Nearly 80% of seaonal poistions do not reuiqre an interview, according to UPS.

UPS said permanent positions are also available in for those who apply early.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Nando Cesarone said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

If you are interested in applying check out upsjobs.com.