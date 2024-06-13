UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP

2 suspects wanted for damaging over 60 trees along Upper Merion trail, police say

Two suspects were observed ripping out recently planted trees from the ground along the Crow Creek Trail

Tree vandals along the Crow Creek Trail in Upper Merion Township cause significant damage.
Upper Merion Township Police Department

Police are asking for the publics help in identifying vandals who ripped out dozens of recently-planted trees along a trail in Upper Merion, Montgomery County.

According to police, on Sunday Upper Merion Police received a report after numerous trees were observed to be damaged along the Crow Creek Trail near the Sweetbriar Shopping Center, located at 216 W. Beidler Road. 

Police said two suspects were seen on surveillance ripping out recently planted trees from the ground along the trail.

After further investigation, police said a total of 62 trees are missing or had been damage.

Upper Merion Township Police Department

Police describe the suspects as men in their late teens or early 20's, they were seen on surveillance wearing backwards hats, backpacks and they appeared to be carrying fishing gear.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact the Upper Merion Township Investigations Unit at 610-265-3232.

