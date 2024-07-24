Town in Pennsylvania makes Fortune Magazine's list of ‘best places to live for families'

A community in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has been named one of the top 50 "best places for families to live."

Fortune Magazine released the ranking and Upper Merion Township came in at No. 2 on the list.

The magazines editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell made the big reveal on the Today Show and outlined how they ranked the cities.

"We looked at things like affordability, commutability, but really we looked at people who could care for both their families in these cities, and also people who could care for their kids in the cities and also get to their jobs," Shontell said during her Today Show appearance.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The publication highlighted the fact that Upper Merion is just 16 miles outside Philadelphia and that it has a urban-suburban feel.

It also spotlighted the fact that Upper Merion is home to Valley Forge National Historical Park, which boasts 3,500 acres of trails, also the townships Parks and Recreation program which offers a lot for kids, and the nearby attractions such the Elmwood Park Zoo.

Fortune Magazine also took in considering that Upper Merion has the King of Prussia Mall which is the country largest in term of retail square footage, with more than 450 stores.

Silver Spring, Maryland ended up taking the top spot, then Upper Merion coming in at No. 2 followed by Chantilly, Virginia at No.3 , Ann Arbor, Michigan at No. 4 and then Mason, Ohio rounding out the top 5.

Morristown, New Jersey also placed on the list coming in at No. 9.

To see Fortune's full list visit fortune.com/well/ranking/best-places-families.