Upper Darby's director of parking enforcement charged with theft

Law enforcement officials in Upper Darby, on Monday, announced charges against the township's director of parking enforcement the claim she stole money collected from parking meters for her own use.

According to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Sekela Coles, 45, who has served as Upper Darby’s director of parking enforcement for just over three years, has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property and related charges after a months-long investigation into her conduct.

He said the charges relate to Coles' alleged misuse of funds collected from parking meters.

“All of us working in government have a sacred trust to act in the best interest of our communities. The defendant was entrusted with one of the basic functions of government – collecting parking meter money and depositing the cash. However, rather than acting in the best interest of the citizens of Upper Darby, the defendant is alleged to have taken a portion of the parking meter cash and used it for the purchase of food, birthday cakes, office parties, and restaurant trips for the defendant and her staff. This kind of behavior erodes public trust and must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Stollsteimer said in a statement.

In addition, the DA alleged that Coles voided parking violations for her family members.

According to Stollsteimer, investigators believe Coles allegedly told employees to give all the coins collected from parking meters to an employee in her office, who would convert the coins into cash that Coles would then store in her own desk.

In an interview with officers, Stollsteimer claimed, Coles admitted to using these funds for "the purchase of food, birthday cakes, office parties, and restaurant trips for her and her staff."

Overall, Stollsteimer claimed that Coles has stolen $4,314, though about $2037 of that had been returned.

In a statement, Stollsteimer claimed that Coles told officers that she used the parking meter funds as a "petty cash" fund to be used by her office.

Court documents note that charges were filed on Monday and Coles is awaiting a preliminary hearing.