Loved ones gather honoring life of teen killed in Upper Darby last weekend

The family of 16-year-old Khalif Webster paid tribute to his life one week after he was shot and killed in Upper Darby following an argument.

Members of Webster's family are embracing one another and all wore his picture on their shirts for a balloon release on Monday, May 26.

"I did not lose my son. I will take my son everywhere with me," his mother said.

Family told NBC10 that Webster was a football player and someone who would make anything happen if he set his mind to it.

Also in attendance at the balloon release were the superintendent of police and the township's mayor who shared a message to end the violence.

Webster's life was taken on Sunday, May 18 after an argument between two young people broke out just before 3 p.m. in the area of Long Lane and Pine Street, according to officials.

"He had a bright future," Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown said of Webster during a press conference last week. "Every time we lose someone like that, our community is weakened."

The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Michael Nixon, was then seen on surveillance cameras running.

Nixon is now facing murder charges as an adult after he turned himself into police last week.

Nixon is currently being held in a Delaware County jail and was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6, 2025.

Webster is the second student in the Upper Darby School District to be taken by gun violence in 2025.