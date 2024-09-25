Upper Darby school board approves new weapon detection system

The Upper Darby School District has approved the purchase of a new weapon detection system that will be placed in schools throughout the district.

At a meeting held Tuesday night, the school board approved the plan to spend $1.1 million dollars on a weapon detection system that could be places in the district's high school and at two middle schools.

Though some at the meeting raised concerns about the plan, school superintendent Daniel McGarry argued that the decision wasn't made without significant consideration.

"I think they processed through this. I know there were some comments from folks that they rushed to it. But, they really didn’t rush to it," he told NBC10's Johnny Archer. "They spent a lot of time talking about this over the last couple of years."

This past month, the district has seen several incidents involving weapons in schools -- including an incident where a gun was found on a student at Upper Darby High School and another in which a student was found with a magazine for an AR-style firearm.

Yet, some in attendance on Tuesday argued that the district could have found other uses for that money.

"I have two questions for you. Have you looked at any alternatives for the system? And, have you looked at any studies on the potential negative impact on our psychologically vulnerable children?" asked one member of the audiance.

Another suggested the superintendent "could use that money, hopefully, to help family and community within the school."

However, one passionate member of the audiance, who identified herself as a member of the staff in the district, argued in support of the system, saying those who opposed the idea weren't the ones that would potentially be in the line of fire, if a weapon is brought into a school.

"Being in the high school when there is a gun in the building, And, you're not there. Your butt is not there. I'm sitting there," she said, raising her voice as she spoke. "And, I'm not going to be a sitting duck for your feelings."

With the program approved, officials said they plan to have the new weapon detection system in place in the next four to six weeks.