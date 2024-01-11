A police officer with the Upper Darby Police Department lost his home after it caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Alexander Avenue in Drexel Hill, according to officials.

Crews were called to the scene for reports of a shed that was attached to a house that was on fire, fire officials said.

At least two houses were impacted by the fire, according to first responders.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The fire crews on the scene were able to get the fire under control and stayed in the area for several hours on Wednesday to hit hot spots, officials said.

The Upper Darby Police Department released a statement announcing that Sgt. Steve Ford lost his home in the fire. The department is asking for donations through Venmo to help Ford in the recovery process.