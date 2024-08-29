A baby was found safe after an armed carjacker attacked a father, stole his vehicle and fired a shot while the child was still inside, police said.

The ordeal began Thursday around 3:15 p.m. at New Street and Merion Avenue along the 7200 block of West Chester Pike in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. A man was inside a vehicle with his two children, a 5-year-old and a 2-month-old, while the mother of the children was inside a nearby store, police said.

Two suspects then approached the vehicle and attempted to steal it, according to investigators. A struggle then ensued between the father and one of the suspects who managed to overpower the man and get inside his vehicle, police said.

The father's 5-year-old child managed to get out of the vehicle as the suspect drove off with the 2-month-old baby still inside, according to investigators. The second suspect fled on foot along Merion Avenue towards the 69th Street SEPTA Station, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As the first suspect continued driving west on West Chester Pike, he took out a gun and fired one shot that struck a bus that was traveling eastbound on West Chester Pike, police said. No one on the bus was hurt.

The suspect then stopped on North State Road and West Chester Pike and fled on foot with the 2-month-old baby still inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

Responding police officers found the baby safe inside the vehicle. The 5-year-old child was also uninjured while their father suffered a cut on his eye.

Investigators said the first suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. Police are currently searching for him at the Cobbs Creek Golf Club at 7400 Lansdowne Avenue in Philadelphia, according to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

The second suspect who fled towards 69th Street Station was wearing a grey shirt and a pink cast on his left hand, Bernhardt said.

Police closed westbound lanes on West Chester Pike between Keystone Avenue and State Road during the investigation. Footage from SkyForce10 showed police surrounding a white Honda Pilot. Lanes were later reopened.

If you have any information on the suspects' whereabouts or the incident, please call Upper Darby Police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.