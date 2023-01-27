Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was involved in a traffic stop Thursday night on suspicion of DUI that resulted in her being taken into police custody, according to police.

At approximately 11:08 p.m. an Upper Chichester Police Department patrolman stopped a black Toyota Corolla on Conchester Highway belonging to Keffer that police say had a flat tire, failed to stay in its lane and was missing a piece of its front bumper.

The patrolman wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that Keffer’s breath smelled of alcohol and was asked to conduct field sobriety tests. During this time the patrolman said Keffer had slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes and unstable balance.

Keffer failed to complete all the sobriety tests and due to the state of her vehicle was taken into police custody. At the Upper Chichester Police Headquarters, Keffer refused to be fingerprinted and photographed, and was then released into the custody of her husband, according to the affidavit.

Keffer released a statement confirming the traffic stop and being taken into custody. She plans to cooperate fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester.

A judge has been assigned to the case and the mayor will appear in a preliminary hearing in March.