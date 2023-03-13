West Philadelphia

Upper Darby Man Killed in West Philadelphia Shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed after being shot along Haverford Ave. on Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man died following a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening.

Law enforcement officials said that, just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue on Saturday, to discover Robert Wimberly, of Upper Darby, after he had been shot multiple times in the back.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where police said, he was pronounced dead by about 9 p.m.

There is no motive yet for this incident and an investigation into this shooting, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

