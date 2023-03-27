upper darby

Thick Smoke as Delaware County Auto Garage Burns

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thick smoke could be seen coming from a burning auto body shop in Upper Darby, Delaware County, Monday morning.

The fire appeared to have broken out at an auto garage along West Chester Pike, by Linden Avenue, around 10:30 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to two alarms as fire crews blocks West Chester Pike, the Upper Darby Fire Department said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, you could see the roof having caved in on the structure. Firefighters could be seen pouring water on the fire from neighboring roofs and the ground.

No word yet on any injuries or the extent of damage.

This story is developing and will be updated.

