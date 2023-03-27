Thick smoke could be seen coming from a burning auto body shop in Upper Darby, Delaware County, Monday morning.

The fire appeared to have broken out at an auto garage along West Chester Pike, by Linden Avenue, around 10:30 a.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

The fire quickly spread to two alarms as fire crews blocks West Chester Pike, the Upper Darby Fire Department said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Crews are on the 8800-block of West Chester Pike with a 2-alarm auto garage fire. West Chester Pike is being shut down, so please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hP6mcey0id — Upper Darby Fire Department (@UpperDarbyFD) March 27, 2023

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, you could see the roof having caved in on the structure. Firefighters could be seen pouring water on the fire from neighboring roofs and the ground.

No word yet on any injuries or the extent of damage.

This story is developing and will be updated.