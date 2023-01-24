Delaware County

Police ID Woman Whose Body Was Found in Alley Behind Upper Darby Homes

Police spent hours collecting evidence behind some homes off Greenwood Avenue in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, in the early hours of Jan. 16, 2023. A week later, they identified the woman whose body was found as Newark, Delaware's Rosemary Byrne

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a week after a woman's decomposing body was found in a Delaware County alley, police identified her as a missing Delaware woman.

Upper Darby police on Monday said that the body of 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne was found in the alley behind homes along Greenwood Avenue, off Church Lane, on Jan. 15. She had been missing for more than a month.

"We have identified the female decedent as Rosemary Byrne, a 61-year-old white female, who most-recently lived in Newark, Delaware," Upper Darby police said in a Facebook post. "Ms. Byrne was reported missing by a family member to the Darby Borough Police Department on December 12, 2022."

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=547590490735927&set=a.456872639807713
Police said the identification was made in conjunction with the medical examiner's office and no cause of a death was revealed.

"We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. (Byrne) passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide," police said.

Investigators urged anyone with information to call 610-734-7693.

