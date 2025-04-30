What to Know A prosecutor says an officer killed while responding to a Pennsylvania hospital siege in February was struck by a shotgun blast fired by police that also hit an armed man holding hostages.

The attacker and West York Patrolman Andrew W. Duarte were killed in the gunfire in York on Feb. 22, while several other people were hurt.

The officers heroes who rushed in have been hailed as heroes, risking their lives to save hostages.

The attack at UPMC Memorial Hospital allegedly happened after the gunman learned the woman he lived with had died after treatment there.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker announced the results of his investigation at a news conference Wednesday.

An officer killed while responding to a Pennsylvania hospital siege was struck by a shotgun blast fired by police that also killed an armed man holding hostages, a prosecutor disclosed at a news conference Wednesday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

West York Patrolman Andrew W. Duarte was killed in the gunfire in York on Feb. 22, while several other people were wounded and injured.

The shotgun blast also wounded a second officer responding to the intensive care unit, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said in announcing the results of his investigation.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The attack at UPMC Memorial Hospital occurred after the gunman learned from a doctor that the woman he lived with had died after treatment there, Barker told reporters.

Duarte’s last act was to run toward the threat, Chief Matthew Millsaps had said previously at Duarte's funeral.

The attacker, Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, had brought a gun and zip ties to the hospital.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker said the hospital's own security officers were first on the scene and that the gunman fired at them, prompting a call for backup.

Dozens of officers responded from multiple agencies. When they attempted to access the ICU, the gunman was holding a female staff member at gunpoint and ordered police back behind the doors. They complied to ensure the worker wouldn't be hurt.

Authorities said Archangel-Ortiz ended up entering the hallway with the staff member, her hands bound with zip ties.

“The officers, left with no recourse, did open fire,” Barker said, and the gunman was killed.

The shooting was the latest episode of a wave of gun violence in recent years that has swept through U.S. hospitals and medical centers, which have struggled to adapt to the growing threats. Such attacks have contributed to making health care one of the nation’s most dangerous fields, with workers suffering more nonfatal injuries from workplace violence than workers in any other profession, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UPMC Memorial is a five-story, 104-bed hospital that opened in 2019 in York, a city of about 40,000 people known for its creation of York Peppermint Patties in 1940.