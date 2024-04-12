Officials to provide update on Philadelphia carjacking taskforce

The U.S. Attorney's office, along with other city officials, is set to review the Philadelphia carjacking taskforce's impact two years in.

The press conference will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday and will be streamed live in the video embedded above this article.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jaqueline Romero, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Philadelphia Field Division Eric DeGree, Special Agent in Charge FBI Philadelphia Wayne Jacobs and Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel are all expected to be in attendance.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.