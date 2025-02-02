Philly mayor: 22 hurt on ground in Northeast Philly plane crash, 3 critically

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that the amount of people hurt when a medical jet transporting a child who had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition, her mother and four others crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood shortly after takeoff Friday evening, has now increased.

Everyone on board the plane was killed and, officials said a person inside a vehicle on the ground was killed as well.

Though, Parker said the city would not immediately share the name of the individual on the ground that was killed.

She also said at least 22 others were injured in the crash, as well.

Five of those injured, Parker said, are still hospitalized and three of them were listed in critical condition.

Parker said that city officials wanted to share the update as there was "so much misinformation about the issue on social media and we want to make sure that those impacted benefit from the same facts that we from the City of Philadelphia have."

Officials noted there could be more people hurt or impacted by this crash as the investigation and response to the tragedy unfolds.

Also, Parker said there would be no school closures on Monday, Jan. 3, 2025 due to the crash.

Though, she noted, students delayed due to the road closures and response to the crash would be excused.

Léelo en español aquí.

In an update on Saturday, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance identified the crew as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla.

Also, the Government of Ensenada identified the patient and her mother who both died in the crash. They were identified as Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna.

Everyone aboard the flight was from Mexico.

Guzman Murillo was being transported home, according to Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

Multiple videos obtained by NBC10 show the plane plummeting from the sky, crashing to the ground and a massive explosion shortly after. Multiple homes in the area caught fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.