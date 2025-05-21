Officials are providing an update after a teen was shot and killed after an argument in Upper Darby last weekend.

The shooting happened during an argument between two young people just before 3 p.m. on May 18, 2025, in the area of Long Lane and Pine Street, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

16-year-old Khalif Webster was shot in the back, according to police, and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police in Upper Darby had released surveillance video where the alleged suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and satchel while appearing to hold a phone. They were seen walking and running in the images.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials will be holding a press conference at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21. You can watch the presser in the live video player above.