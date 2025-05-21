Pennsylvania

Watch: Officials give more information after teen shot, killed during argument

16-year-old Khalif Webster was shot in the back and killed on Sunday, May 18 in Upper Darby.

By Emily Rose Grassi and Brendan Brightman

Officials are providing an update after a teen was shot and killed after an argument in Upper Darby last weekend.

The shooting happened during an argument between two young people just before 3 p.m. on May 18, 2025, in the area of Long Lane and Pine Street, police said.

16-year-old Khalif Webster was shot in the back, according to police, and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police in Upper Darby had released surveillance video where the alleged suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and satchel while appearing to hold a phone. They were seen walking and running in the images.

Officials will be holding a press conference at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21. You can watch the presser in the live video player above.

