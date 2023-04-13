Philadelphia

Unmarked Trailer With $750,000 Worth of Dimes Robbed, Dimes Scattered All Over

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a robbery involving $750,000 worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning. 

At 6:06 a.m. police responded to a robbery of an unmarked trailer at 4301 Byberry Road inside the Walmart parking lot in Franklin Mills that happened overnight. The trailer contained approximately $750,000 worth of dimes, according to police.

When police arrived there were dimes scattered all over the area from the parking lot to Woodhaven Road. Police are unsure how much was taken.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and you can see police standing in a parking lot near a trailer with something shiny scattered all over the ground near the rear of the trailer and other areas of the parking lot.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are no further details at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us