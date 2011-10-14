Experience the wonders of the Universoul Circus coming to Philly. Starting Oct 25 to Nov 6 the Universoul Circus will be bringing new acts, more audience interaction, flips and tricks to keep you wanting more. This year the circus brings the Rahel of Ethiopia, Modern Biker Girls, and much more.

“We are a circus with a rhythm and beat all our own,” said UniverSoul Circus Founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “We will always produce a show filled with soul and hip hop music, and we will always feature only the most dynamic performers from around the world. It doesn’t matter if you’re an urbanite or a suburbanite, old school or new school, generation X or Y, pre-school, high school or grad school – I strongly believe everyone will find something to enjoy at our show.”

The circus will be taking place at the The Mann Center for the Performing Arts at Fairmount Park, 52nd and Parkside ave.

Tickets start at $12 to $30 and children under 1 years old are free.

For a full line up, dates and times visit Universoulcircus.com.