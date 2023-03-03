Pennsylvania

University Park Airport Closed Following Report of Suspicious Package in Luggage

An explosives device team and other responders are on site, officials said.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The University Park Airport in State College, Pennsylvania is closed to air traffic and passengers until further notice following the detection of a suspicious package in checked luggage, officials said.

An explosives device team and other responders are on site, officials said.

The explosives device team is working to X-ray the suspicious contents of a checked bag that was on a flight to Chicago, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At least one flight traveling from Philadelphia to State College had to be diverted to Harrisburg International Airport, according to sources.

There is no estimate at this time for the airport reopening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 5 hours ago

Three Sentenced in Strip Club Assault That Ended in Death

investigations 4 hours ago

Police Now Focus on “Boy in the Box's” Killer

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPennsylvania State University
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us