University Park Airport Closed Following Report of Suspicious Package in Luggage

The University Park Airport in State College, Pennsylvania is closed to air traffic and passengers until further notice following the detection of a suspicious package in checked luggage, officials said.

An explosives device team and other responders are on site, officials said.

The explosives device team is working to X-ray the suspicious contents of a checked bag that was on a flight to Chicago, officials said.

At least one flight traveling from Philadelphia to State College had to be diverted to Harrisburg International Airport, according to sources.

There is no estimate at this time for the airport reopening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.