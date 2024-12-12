University of Pennsylvania

UPenn teacher apologizes after social media posts about Luigi Mangione

Assistant professor of English and Cinema & Media Studies at the University of Pennsylvania Julia Alekseyeva came under fire this week after a TikTok and Instagram stories about the alleged shooter of the UnitedHealthcare CEO

By Emily Rose Grassi

University of Pennsylvania

A teacher at the University of Pennsylvania came under fire this week after comments she made online about the man accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Assistant professor of English and Cinema & Media Studies at the University of Pennsylvania Julia Alekseyeva shared her thoughts in a video on TikTok as well as several stories on her Instagram page.

Alekseyeva has since deleted her TikTok account and her Instagram is currently set to private.

She took to her X account, formerly known as Twitter, to issue an apology.

Alekseyeva's X bio says that she is an assistant professor of English and Cinema & Media Studies at the university.

The Deputy Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, Jeffrey Kallberg, issued a statement on the teacher's social media activity that reads: "Much concern was raised by recent social media posts attributed to Assistant Professor Julia Alekseyeva. Her comments regarding the shooting of Brian Thompson in New York City were antithetical to the values of both the School of Arts and Sciences and the University of Pennsylvania, and they were not condoned by the School or the University. Upon reflection, Assistant Professor Alekseyeva has concurred that the comments were insensitive and inappropriate and has retracted them. We welcome this correction and regret any dismay or concern this may have caused."

Mangione graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020.

