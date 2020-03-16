University of Pennsylvania Moves Graduation, Alumni Weekend Online

In a first for Philadelphia-area universities, the University of Pennsylvania has canceled in-person graduation and Alumni Weekend, moving to a "virtual ceremony" online.

The virtual events will be held on the same days that the in-person celebration was to be held, May 16-18.

"Given the uncertainty of when it might again be safe to bring such large groups together, and the rapidly changing scale of the pandemic, we know that this change is the only responsible action we can take," Penn President Amy Gutmann wrote in a letter to campus.

"While it will not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2020," Gutmann wrote.

Penn and other local universities have already moved instruction online.