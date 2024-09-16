Crime and Courts

Pa. man charged with killing 4 Idaho students jailed in Boise as trial is moved

The trial for Bryan Kohberger, the Pennsylvania native accused of killing 4 University of Idaho students, will be held in Boise

By The Associated Press

  • The man accused of stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students has been booked into jail in Boise after a court moved his trial.
  • Ada County records show Bryan Kohberger is jailed in the state capital, where his trial will be held.
  • Kohberger -- a Pennsylvania native -- faces murder counts for the November 2022 deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
  • Kohnerger's defense attorneys argued that media coverage and strong emotions in Moscow, Idaho, where the trial originally was set, would make finding an impartial jury difficult. The trial is set for June 2025.

The man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students has been booked into jail in Boise, where his trial was moved last week, Ada County records showed on Sunday.

Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday moved the trial of Bryan Kohberger after his defense attorneys argued that extensive media coverage and strong emotions in the community of Moscow, Idaho, where the killings occurred, would make it difficult to find an impartial jury.

Kohberger -- a Pennsylvania native who was captured in the Poconos -- is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were killed in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022.

When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting a judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The new trial venue in Boise is about 300 miles from Moscow. Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued they could find impartial jurors in Moscow by bringing in a large pool to choose from. They also said the move inconveniences the family members of victims, attorneys, and witnesses.

Officials have said that Kohberger traveled in the region the night of the killings, that his DNA was found at the crime scene, and that surveillance video and cellphone data shows Kohberger visiting the area at least a dozen times before the killings.

Kohberger's attorneys said in court filings that he was just out for a drive that night, which he often does to hike, run or look at the moon and stars.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted. The trial is set for June 2025.

Copyright The Associated Press

