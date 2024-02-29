University of Delaware students used engineering skills to help non-profit dog treat company

Some local college students are using their engineering skills to help bakers in Wilmington.

Four days a week for the last 15 years, Waggies by Maggie and Friends - a nonprofit organization whose mission is to employ people with intellectual disabilities and make all-natural dog treats - has made roughly 4,500 peanut buttery dog treats per day.

The organization's dog treats can be found in dozens of stores and they even make treats sold by Dogfish Head and Angry Orchard Breweries.

A couple of years ago, the nonprofit partnered with University of Delaware engineering students and created an easier way to operate scales that are used to weigh out the treats for packaging.

The first models were good but now a team of students volunteering in the university's assistive medical technologies club has made an even better and easier scale.

Waggies Executive Director Susan Brown told NBC10 that the scales are now great for visual bakers and have increased overall productivity.

"They can put the treats in. It'll say minus means add more treats. Once they hit the right amount it's a smiley face,," University of Delaware student Logan Feiler said.

For more information and if you would like to order treats for your furry friend, visit waggies.org.