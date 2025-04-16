Students and alum at the University of Delaware held a protest in support of international students at the school who recently had their visas revoked.

News surfaced on April 10, 2025, that eight of the school’s international students had their visas revoked by the federal government. The school currently has a few thousand international students.

The university – based in Newark, Delaware – joined a growing list of schools across the country with international students with cancelled visas. That list includes Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania, Penn State University, Rutgers University and Rowan University.

On Wednesday, April 16, at noon, University of Delaware students walked out of their classes and gathered in front of Old College Hall at the intersection of E. Main Street and S. College Avenue to protest the recent visa revocations. The crowd included both current and former students.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“We have to step up. We have to stop what is going on,” Joan French, a University of Delaware alum, said. “Pretty soon, you or I will be deported.”

The protesters said they are angry over what they believe to be a lack of due process for apprehensions and deportations across the country.

“And we’re also here to demonstrate to the University of Delaware administration that their response to these visa revocations has been lacking and we want to see more from them,” Emma Abrams, a student organizer, said.

University of Delaware officials said the federal government has not told them why they revoked the visas. NBC10 reached out to the state department for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.

The university created a website to answer questions in regards to what Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents legally can and can’t do on campus. The university also said they’re providing international students access to immigration lawyers who can possibly help them stay and finish school.

"The University of Delaware takes very seriously all matters pertaining to the wellbeing and safety of our international students and scholars, as we greatly value their contributions to and engagement in our UD community," a school spokesperson wrote to NBC10. "The University will continue to support them while remaining in compliance with all applicable laws. We are keeping our University community informed of related developments and actions we are taking, and providing them with necessary support resources, including access to various University services and outside immigration legal counsel."

Mohammad Abdul Muqtedar Khan, an Indian American scholar and international relations professor at the University of Delaware, told NBC10 actions at the school and across the country against foreign students who are in the country legally will ultimately be harmful for America.

“So there is a small segment, I think, of MAGA supporters who are enjoying the meanspirited aspect of it,” he said. “But eventually, this is going to hurt America. So I think that we are creating a country which more and more people are going to profoundly dislike. And I think that is not going to make America great or wealthy.”