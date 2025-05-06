University of Delaware president to step down at end of June

After nearly a decade of service to the institution, Dennis Assanis -- who has served as president of the University of Delaware since 2016 -- plans to step down.

Assanis announced that he will be leaving the school at the end of the school year, on June 30, 2025, in a statement.

“My wife, Eleni, and I are so grateful to everyone in the University of Delaware community, whom it has been my distinct honor to serve as president. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and pride,” said Assanis in his announcement. “UD is a remarkable place with a vibrant culture of interdisciplinary inspiration to reimagine what’s possible in higher education. I will forever treasure my experience of leading such an extraordinary institution defined by amazing students, talented faculty, dedicated staff and a vast network of loyal alumni and friends who support its mission.”

In a statement, the school noted that Assanis served as the 28th president of the University of Delaware.

"I want to thank Dennis Assanis for his inspiring leadership and service as the University of Delaware’s 28th president. His tireless commitment and bold vision have been transformative, advancing the University to new levels of accomplishment, promise and potential," chair of the school's board of trustees, Terri Kelly said, in a statement. "As we look ahead to the next chapter in the University’s leadership, President Assanis’ legacy of purpose-driven, positive change will forever have an impact on UD’s continued future of institutional excellence. We wish him and Eleni nothing but the best for their future.”

In a statement, Kelly said the school plans to announce an interim president for the school, beginning on July 1, 2025, in the near future.