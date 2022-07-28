University of Delaware Creamery Issues Food Safety Notice Over Ice Cream

What to Know
- The University of Delaware UDairy Creamery issued a food safety notice due to a potential quality issue.
- A dozen flavors of their pint and gallon ice creams are impacted.
- No one has been injured or reported ill, they are just taking precautions.
Blue Hens you might want to do a dairy check.
The University of Delaware UDairy Creamery issued a food safety notice telling people to throw out some of their ice cream due to a potential quality issue.
The creamery said pints and half gallons of ice cream sold at the South College Avenue store in Newark, Delaware, between July 14 and July 24 were the only products affected.
No one was injured or reported ill, they were monitoring and taking precautions, the university creamery said.
The following ice creams were included in the notice:
- Delaware River Mud Pie: Lot #220714
- Tona Toffee: Lot #220717
- All Nighter: Lot #220718
- Mint Chocolate Chip: Lot #220718
- Cookies & Cream: Lot #220719
- Cookie Dough Dynamite: Lot #220719
- Vanilla: Lot #220720
- Blissful Bing Cherry: Lot#220719
- Butter Pecan: Lot #220721
- Peanut Cocoa Loco: Lot #220722
- Raspberry Cheesecake: Lot #220722
- Mint n’ Cookies: Lot #220722
For a refund, contact UDairy Creamery at udairycreamery@udel.edu or 302-831-0999.