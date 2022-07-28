University of Delaware Creamery Issues Food Safety Notice Over Ice Cream

What to Know The University of Delaware UDairy Creamery issued a food safety notice due to a potential quality issue.

A dozen flavors of their pint and gallon ice creams are impacted.

No one has been injured or reported ill, they are just taking precautions.

Blue Hens you might want to do a dairy check.

The University of Delaware UDairy Creamery issued a food safety notice telling people to throw out some of their ice cream due to a potential quality issue.

The creamery said pints and half gallons of ice cream sold at the South College Avenue store in Newark, Delaware, between July 14 and July 24 were the only products affected.

No one was injured or reported ill, they were monitoring and taking precautions, the university creamery said.

The following ice creams were included in the notice:

Delaware River Mud Pie: Lot #220714

Tona Toffee: Lot #220717

All Nighter: Lot #220718

Mint Chocolate Chip: Lot #220718

Cookies & Cream: Lot #220719

Cookie Dough Dynamite: Lot #220719

Vanilla: Lot #220720

Blissful Bing Cherry: Lot#220719

Butter Pecan: Lot #220721

Peanut Cocoa Loco: Lot #220722

Raspberry Cheesecake: Lot #220722

Mint n’ Cookies: Lot #220722

For a refund, contact UDairy Creamery at udairycreamery@udel.edu or 302-831-0999.