Univ. of Delaware student banned from campus, charged after vandalizing Holocaust memorial

Police said a University of Delaware student -- who has since been banned from campus -- now faces three misdemeanor charges, including a hate crime offense, after vandalizing a Holocaust memorial at the school and, allegedly, going on an antisemitic tirade.

According to law enforcement officials, Jenna Kandeel, 23, has been charged with hate crime offences, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges after she, allegedly, damaged flags at a Holocaust memorial at the University of Delaware on May 8.

According to officials, Kandeel then made "vulgar statements" about the Jewish community and the Holocaust.

Police officials claim Kandeel admitted the vandalism when she was taken into custody.

In response to the incident, Delaware's Attorney General Kathy Jennings said that there was no room for antisemitism in this day and age.

"We have a proud history of protecting free speech in this country, including and especially political dissent,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “But we need to be lucid enough to recognize the daylight — miles of it, in this case — between protest and hate. The Holocaust is not ancient history. Eighty years later, the world’s Jewish population still has not recovered; its survivors are still with us; and I fear that we still have not learned its lessons. Seeing this ignorance on display, particularly in an increasingly antisemitic climate, should be a wake-up call. We still have work to do.”