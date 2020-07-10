Philadelphia

United Plans Furloughs at PHL as Part of Massive Workforce Reduction

United received aid through the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act, which helped protect jobs through Sept. 30

A United Airlines plane sits at a gate Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, May 5, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
United Airlines has filed a notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act saying it plans to furlough almost 100 employees at Philadelphia International Airport beginning Oct. 1 because of economic complications caused by COVID-19, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

In a detailed WARN letter to Labor & Industry explaining the decision, Chicago-based United said its hope is that it can avoid the furloughs. It has created voluntary programs to reduce payroll expenses, but if those measures don't work the company said it would have to turn to the temporary layoffs. The expectation is these temporary layoffs could last six months or more.

United (NASDAQ: UAL) received aid through the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act, which helped protect jobs through Sept. 30.

As of mid-June, travel is down 90% from last year, according to the airline.

Read more about United's planned furloughs at the PBJ.com.

