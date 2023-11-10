It will be a new year and a new theme for the annual Philadelphia Flower Show! Here is everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Philadelphia Flower Show?

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the country’s largest and longest-running horticultural event and main fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS).

Now in its 195th year, the event features visual displays, world-class plant competitions, family activities, artisanal crafts, educational offerings and curated shopping.

When is the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show will be held from March 2 to March 10, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show?

This year’s show will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on 1101 Arch Street in Philadelphia.

What is the theme of the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The theme of the upcoming show is “United by Flowers.” Event organizers say “United by Flowers” celebrates the “colorful community that comes together to share in their love of gardening, flowers, and plants, and the impact they make on our lives all year round.”

Organizers also said the theme emphasizes the unity the Philadelphia Flower Show brings when hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world with various backgrounds gather for the event.

"In a world where loneliness has become an epidemic, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show brings people together to connect over their shared love of gardening and floral beauty. It is a place where magic happens, and where people from all walks of life come together as one. This growing community represents the essence of United by Flowers," Seth Pearsoll, Vice President and Creative Director of PHS, wrote.

What will the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show feature?

The upcoming show will feature the following, according to the PHS:

A massive, immersive, flower-filled entrance garden uniting the most colorful and beautiful plants and flowers into one unforgettable, sensational garden wonderland.

Large-scale floral creations and gardens designed by the most talented florists and garden artists from Philadelphia, the U.S., and around the world, curated by experts and judged by globally renowned horticultural gurus.

The world’s largest houseplant and indoor plant competition with entries from a community of hundreds of expert and amateur horticulturists. United by a passion for plants and judged by experts from around the country and world, this competition is open to everyone and allows visitors to learn more about and discover amazing and impressive plants. Interested competitors can learn more HERE.

Enjoy perennial fan favorites such as artistic floral exhibits, curated shopping, and elevated crafting experiences.

How much will 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show tickets cost?

For a limited time, Philadelphia Flower Show tickets are on sale at the lowest ticket price of the year.

“The new pricing structure features a variety of options to offer more flexibility while providing substantial pricing incentives to improve customer experience,” a PHS spokesperson wrote. “Ticket pricing will be divided into weekday, Friday/weekend, and after 4pm pricing tiers.”

Adult - Weekday: $34.99

Adult - Weekend: $39.99

Adult - After 4 p.m.: $29.99

Where can you buy Philadelphia Flower Show tickets? You can buy tickets here on the PHS website. You can also get the latest information on the show here and email flowershowtickets@pennhort.org with any additional questions.