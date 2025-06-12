Union representing 9,000 Philly blue collar workers votes to authorize strike

Philadelphia's largest blue collar union, which represents 9,000 city employees, said it is ready to go on strike if they are unable to reach a deal on a new contract with the city, union leaders told NBC10 Thursday.

District Council 33, which represents workers employed in city functions such as sanitation, the water department, police dispatch, street maintenance and the airport, said its members voted to authorize a strike this week, which means they have given union leaders the ability to call for a strike amid contract negotiations.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The union says it has been in negotiations with city officials for months, and now they are ready to walk off the job if a new contract is not agreed upon.

"We handle every single essential service that goes on in the city," said Greg Boulware, President of District Council 33. "We saw no compensation during the pandemic, and we’ve been through that successfully and our members are still fighting, so we’re doing more work with less people than ever before and the wages are not meeting the needs of what our people need to survive."

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Union leaders say they want salary increases, job security and health benefits for all its members.

Philly residents said they supported the workers, but were also bracing themselves for what would happen if a strike were declared.

"Oh geez, it’s gonna stink for us, figuratively and literally," said Adam Mais, a resident of Old City. "I think people deserve the right to reasonable wages and they should be able to negotiate."

Another resident noted the good work street workers were doing as part of the United City Citywide Cleaning program, which has been filling potholes and cleaning streets across Philly.

"I have seen progress, the streets are looking better, so I just hope it’s a peaceful resolution to all of this," said Karen Asper Jordan of Mt. Airy.

NBC10 reached out to the mayor's office, which declined to comment on the strike authorization.

However, Mayor Parker has asked for $550 million in labor reserve funds in her budget, as well as in her five year plan address in March, where she also said she is committed to reaching fiscally responsible multi-year agreements with the municipal unions.

Contracts for all four municipal unions in Philadelphia, including DC 33, will expire at the end of the month.