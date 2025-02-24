New Jersey

62-year-old backs out of driveway, kills pedestrian in NJ neighborhood

By NBC New York Staff

A New Jersey man backing out of his driveway on Friday struck and killed a pedestrian walking by at the time, police announced over the weekend.

The Union Police Department said the 62-year-old driver was reversing out of his driveway on Spruce Street around 3 p.m. when he struck the person. The man was driving a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban.

First responders arrived and transported the pedestrian to University Hospital, but her injuries proved to be fatal.

Police said officers at the scene conducted an investigation for about four hours, but did not say whether they were treating the incident as a criminal matter.

No additional details about the victim were released.

The police department asked any witnesses to come forward and share details about the crash at 908-851-5070.

