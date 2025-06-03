Air Quality

Unhealthy air quality alert issued for Philly area and Lehigh Valley for Wednesday

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia area, parts of South Jersey and the Lehigh Valley will experience unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection issued the Code Orange Alert due to the expected clear skies and temperatures in the 80s forecast for tomorrow along with wildfire smoke coming in from Canada.

A Code Orange Alert means that young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable and should limit outdoor activity, according to the DEP.

The alert is in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Lancaster and Philadelphia counties, along with Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

New Jersey officials have also issued a Code Orange Alert for Mercer, Camden and Gloucester counties for Wednesday.

According to officials, air quality can be improved by carpooling, or limiting driving by combining tasks or not leaving vehicles idle.

The worst of the air quality conditions are expected to develop in the late morning and afternoon hours, according to officials.

Current Air Quality Alerts can be viewed on NBC10 here.

