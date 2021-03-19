Underground Explosions Rock Montco Town, People Told to Shelter

People were being asked to shelter in place and avoid the downtown area of a Montgomery County town after underground explosions went off Friday morning.

The blasts created “dangerous conditions” and were caused by transformers malfunctioning in downtown Pottstown, according to the Norco Fire Company. The area surrounding the intersection of Hanover and High streets were closed in at least a one-mile radius.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Norco Fire Company said certain residents were being asked to shelter in place, and people were advised to avoid the area and to not go around barricades.

Power was also out in the area, and traffic was being detoured.