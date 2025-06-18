Uncle of girl killed in Delco crash pushes for new e-scooter helmet safety law

The uncle of a 12-year-old girl killed in an electric scooter crash in Delaware County is calling for legislation that would require helmet usage for minors.

Family members confirmed Abigail Gillon, 12, died Monday night from injuries sustained during a crash over the weekend. Gillon and her friend identified as 11-year-old Bella Jones were hit by a car while riding an electric scooter near Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road, according to Aston Township police.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Tuesday, a man who identified himself as Gillon’s uncle posted on Facebook asking for the public’s support and help from lawmakers to pass a state law requiring any child under 18 to wear a helmet riding a scooter, bicycle, or other mobile transportation.

“No fines!” wrote Ron Kralle. “The penalty will be confiscation of the item they are on! This is the only way we can save a life!”

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Kralle went on to write the loss of his niece has not only had a significant impact on his family, but so many others in the community.

“As a result of this and many other serious injuries that kids have had on scooters, skateboards and bicycles, I am asking for your support, I am asking for you to share this as many times as it takes to get as much attention on this as possible to make it happen. Send, share and resend as many times as you can,” Kralle wrote. “I wouldn’t wish what we just had to endure on my worst enemy!”

NBC 10 reached out to every member of the Delaware County delegation on Wednesday to get their perspective on helmet requirements.

State Rep. Lisa Borowski of District 168, who said she voted against legislation allowing motorcyclists to wear headphones while riding due to danger concerns, responded any legislation that can be passed to protect children is “a positive”.

“But the devil will always be in the details of enforcement. I commend the family for seeking to bring about a positive from such a significant and heartbreaking personal tragedy,” Borowski emailed NBC 10.

A spokesperson for State Sen. Tim Kearney said his office would like to establish contact with Gillon’s family to discuss proposed legislation. NBC 10 was provided the following statement:

“I am heartbroken by the tragic crash that took Abby’s life and left her friend critically injured. This devastating incident underscores the urgent need for our state laws to adapt to emerging technology like e-scooters that are widely popular but need guardrails to ensure that they are safely integrated into our transportation system. As a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, I’ve worked on e-scooter amendments in prior legislative sessions and remain committed to advancing thoughtful, forward-thinking policies that prioritize safety equipment, including age requirements, speed limits, and education for both users and motorists. I am currently developing legislation and plan to introduce a bill this fall to help ensure that no other family has to endure this kind of loss.”

Some people NBC 10 spoke with offered differentiating opinions on a possible requirement.

Elizabeth Elmendorf, who was visiting family in the area Wednesday, said she did not realize the state didn’t have helmet requirements for children.

“Honestly, I thought it was already required. That should definitely be a requirement. Just basic safety,” Elmendorf said. “I am surprised especially for underage, it’s not a requirement.”

Others such as Mike Skulski of Delaware County said he agrees helmets are good for safety, but he doesn’t think a new law would be helpful.

“It’s unfortunate the girl lost her life. I mean, people shouldn’t be driving out of control and acting wild but at the end of the day, it’s not up to the government to put laws onto the parents to protect their kids,” Skulski said. “Parents have to teach their kids it’s a wild world we live in.”

According to the Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee, e-scooters are not permitted on state roadways since they do not comply with the equipment and inspection requirements necessary to be titled and registered as a motor vehicle.

“Also, since these e-scooters are currently considered motor vehicles, they are not permitted to operate on sidewalks. This applies to both e-scooter ridesharing and private ownership of e-scooters,” a response from the House Transportation Committee states. “There have been multiple efforts over the last few years to legalize e-

scooters. As of this writing, no legislation has been enacted.”