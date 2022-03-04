Ukrainian Flag Replaces Russian Flag on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway

The Russian flag was nowhere to be found Friday morning among the flags of the world that traditionally adorn Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway -- instead a Ukrainian flag was in its place.

An NBC10 employee overnight noticed a utility truck with a basket underneath the Russian flag and others standing around watching at 20th Street and the Parkway.

When an NBC10 photojournalist went to check it out about 20 to 30 minutes later, a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag hung from the pole where the white, blue and red Russian flag once hung. The sign saying “Russia” above the flag was also gone.

The new Ukrainian replacement flag is slightly smaller than the rest of the Parkway flags.

The original Ukrainian flag remained at Cherry Street and the Parkway. So, two Ukrainian flags hang and no Russian flags were visible.

NBC10 reached out to the City of Philadelphia to find out who was responsible for the Russian flag replacement.